Music hub plans for derelict warehouse
At a glance
Plans are revealed for a musical hub to nurture young talent in Whitehaven, Cumbria
Charity Soundwave wants to create the space in an old warehouse
The plans include a performance area and recording studio
It is also hoped musical older people will also use the hub
- Published
A derelict warehouse in west Cumbria could be turned into a music hub with the aim of nurturing young talent.
Plans have been submitted to Cumberland Council to transform the building at the former bus station in Whitehaven.
If the planning application is successful, the hub will be run by the charity Soundwave which encourages young people to get involved in music-making.
The proposals include a performance area and recording studio.
Property developer BEC is working in partnership with Soundwave to create the music venue.
The scheme will see recycled shipping containers transformed into spaces for recording, rehearsals, workshops and performance.
Steve Holland, BEC's head of developments, said: "We believe this new creative space could be the catalyst for bringing about a change of attitude towards music, arts and culture in west Cumbria.
"Expanding the creative workforce and kick-starting the revolution of musicians and digital artists."
A spokeswoman for Soundwave said no structural changes to the building were being planned keeping its "historical feel."
"Although the facility will be with young people in mind, it will also be a place for all ages to enjoy and create," she added.
"We currently have drumming sessions for the over-19s and we also have plans to create music zones and have song-writing sessions."
