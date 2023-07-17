Kent County Council would likely make a "different decision" to investing £10m in the new Thanet Parkway station were the scheme proposed today, according to the council's cabinet member for finance.

The station, between Ramsgate and Minster, is due to open at the end of the month.

The council invested the cash, along with Thanet District Council, at a time when more housing was proposed for the area.

Peter Oakford, cabinet member for finance, told BBC Radio Kent: "In today's market, probably a different decision would be made."