Mr Senkevych said he appreciated Jersey as somewhere "much calmer and positive than we have now in Ukraine".

He said: "Yesterday night we had another missile attack, a couple of buildings were ruined totally, 65 were damaged, two people died unfortunately and 19 were heavily injured and are in hospital.

"Since May we had calm but as you see you cannot predict Russian aggression.

"Again they attack not the military objects but the areas where people eat, sleep have schools and kindergartens."

He said the purpose of his visit was to deepen the relationship with the Channel Islands.

"We are not expecting to get weapons from here but to build on social and cultural relationships," he said.

Mr Senkevych said he would spend time with Ukrainian nationals who had sought refuge in Jersey.