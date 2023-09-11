Medway Council's children's services have "substantially improved" from 2019, according to the latest Ofsted report.

An inspection this summer, external found children in care and care leavers "now receive good care and support".

The previous Ofsted inspection report , externalsaid vulnerable children lived "in situations of actual harm".

Leader of Medway Council, Vince Maple, said he was "absolutely delighted" with the improved result.