Medway children's services 'substantially improved'
At a glance
The latest Ofsted report said children's services in Medway were now "good"
In 2019 they were deemed "inadequate"
Inspectors found a "variable" provision for disabled children and for those at risk of homeless or exploitation
- Published
Medway Council's children's services have "substantially improved" from 2019, according to the latest Ofsted report.
An inspection this summer, external found children in care and care leavers "now receive good care and support".
The previous Ofsted inspection report , externalsaid vulnerable children lived "in situations of actual harm".
Leader of Medway Council, Vince Maple, said he was "absolutely delighted" with the improved result.
Of the four service areas investigated in July, Ofsted deemed three to be good.
"Most children come into care at the right time and when it is in their best interests," the report said.
It added: "The majority of children in care live in stable homes with carers who are nurturing, supportive and caring."
However, inspectors found that the experiences and progress of children who needed help required improvement.
It said that 16 and 17-year-old children at risk of homelessness received "an inconsistent response" and for those at risk of exploitation, the overall response was "variable".
The quality of practice for disabled children, although improving, also remained "inconsistent".
Ofsted said challenges remained with the "availability and accessibility of emotional and mental health support for care leavers".
"There has been a relentless focus on improving our services for children and young people over the past four years and ensuring that they all receive the care and support they need remains one of the new administration’s key priorities," Mr Maple said.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.