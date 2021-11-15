A major regeneration project on a Dumfries housing estate is aiming to make progress.

A report to councillors, external said the Lochside scheme was vital to help build the local economy and respond to climate change.

Central to the redevelopment is the improvement of homes and services provided by Dumfries and Galloway Housing Partnership (DGHP).

Two years ago, DGHP tenants voted in favour of a collaboration with property management company, the Wheatley Group.

It included plans for upgrades to existing homes, removal or refurbishment of unpopular accommodation and the construction of 1,000 new properties across the region.

The local authority's economy and resources committee is now being asked to approve the principles of an agreement between the council and the Wheatley Group.

This would pave the way for a formal start on the Lochside regeneration project.

The council said the scheme would meet all of its key priorities - including fresh impetus for the local economy, protecting vulnerable communities, and the transition to a carbon neutral region.