A place where people with an axe to grind gathered 4,500 years ago has been uncovered by archaeologists and volunteers.

An area of abrasive sandstone close to Balfron, near Stirling, has been found to have been used like a giant whetstone by Neolithic toolmakers to polish stone axes.

Over the summer, 33 U-shaped grooves called polissoirs were recorded.

The location represents Scotland's largest concentration of Neolithic axe grind points, and one of only two known Scottish polissoir sites.

Experts believe people may have travelled for miles to smooth or sharpen axes at the sites.

Scotland's Rock Art Project volunteer Nick Parish and Stirling Council archaeologist Dr Murray Cook were among those who stripped turf from the sandstone and recorded the polissoirs at Balfron.

The finds have been listed among archaeological highlights from this year by the Dig It! project, external.