Diabetics in Guernsey offered free annual check-up
Adults in Guernsey with diabetes can have an annual check-up at their normal doctor's surgery free of charge, health bosses have said.
The States said people with the blood sugar level condition would be receiving letters inviting them to make an appointment with a nurse from their GP practice to carry out a number of tests and checks.
The check-up would include a blood test, foot checks, blood pressure and a BMI calculation, it said.
The nurse would also be able to give advice about diet and let patients know about other services which could help, such as getting help to stop smoking.
Avoiding complications
The annual check was also an ideal opportunity for a person to ask questions about diet, family planning or medication, the States said.
Diabetes is a condition in which blood glucose levels remain too high.
Patients with type 1 diabetes have to control the condition by injecting insulin.
Those with type 2 diabetes see it caused by the body becoming resistant to insulin. It can be controlled by diet and exercise.
Public health practitioner Diane Mathews said it was hoped the check-ups would help people manage their diabetes "and hopefully avoid complications".
She said: "When diabetes is poorly controlled, it can lead to serious complications for the heart, eyes, kidneys and nerves."
Over the next 20 years, the number of people living with type 2 diabetes is expected to reach 700m worldwide.