Drugs worth £500,000 seized in series of raids
Hundreds of cannabis plants worth more than £500,000 were seized by police during a series of coordinated drug raids.
Officers carried out intelligence-led warrants on Thursday and Friday at 12 addresses in Nottinghamshire.
They entered properties in Mansfield, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Skegby, South Normanton and Ilkeston.
Three men aged 57, 26 and 21 were arrested on suspicion of drug offences and later released on bail.
Officers seized drugs at two properties in Beech Avenue, Mansfield on Thursday.
The cannabis plants and associated equipment have been taken away and will be destroyed.
Extensive remedial work will also be required to fix dangerously bypassed electrics, police said.