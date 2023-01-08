Ukrainian refugees to be housed in Croke Park
- Published
Croke Parke stadium in Dublin is being used as temporary accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.
Areas have been transformed to house up to 140 people fleeing the war.
It is understood this follows a government request to the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), which owns the stadium.
The fully-catered facilities will be made available until 18 January as alternative housing is readied, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports, external.
The Aviva Stadium, Dublin Airport and ex-military camps have housed refugees who have arrived in Ireland in the last year.
• Irish government struggling to house Ukrainian refugees
• Sports bodies asked to house Ukrainian refugees
• Refugees to be housed in Irish military camp
Croke Park, which has a capacity of more than 80,000, is best known for hosting showpiece events in the GAA calendar, such as All-Ireland finals, as well as concerts and other events.
As of 5 January, the Republic of Ireland is accommodating over 73,490 Ukrainians - this includes those fleeing the war and international protection applicants, according to the Department of Integration.
The latest information is available on https://t.co/GsRhTbd5i2 on the Ukraine Crisis Temporary Accommodation Team Policies page. pic.twitter.com/HTD3lr4fpX— Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, Youth (@dcediy) January 3, 2023
The Irish Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has asked Ukrainians to not travel to travel to the country or to make plans in the coming weeks.
"This is because of a severe lack of state accommodation," it said.