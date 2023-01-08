Croke Parke stadium in Dublin is being used as temporary accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

Areas have been transformed to house up to 140 people fleeing the war.

It is understood this follows a government request to the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), which owns the stadium.

The fully-catered facilities will be made available until 18 January as alternative housing is readied, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports, external.

The Aviva Stadium, Dublin Airport and ex-military camps have housed refugees who have arrived in Ireland in the last year.