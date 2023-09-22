Home evacuated after fire breaks out
A home was evacuated after a fire broke out early in the early hours in a village in Cornwall.
Firefighters said they were called to Ponsanooth at about 03:00 BST.
"All persons were safely evacuated prior to crews arriving on scene," said the Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.
Two crews from Falmouth and one from Tolvaddon were called to the fire.
