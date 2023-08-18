Pubs and bars in Jersey will be allowed to open early for the Women's World Cup final.

The Government of Jersey said the bailiff granted an extension of opening times for licensed premises for the final between England and Spain on Sunday.

It said venues could now open from 10:00 BST and serve alcohol from 10:30.

An expanded fan zone at Liberty Wharf is set to show the game live between 10:00 and 14:00.