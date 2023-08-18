Pubs and bars can open early for World Cup final
At a glance
Pubs and bars in Jersey will now be allowed to open early for the Women's World Cup final between England and Spain
The government said an expanded fan zone at Liberty Wharf had capacity for 600 people with 11 screens
The fan zone will now open between 10:00 BST and 14:00
- Published
Pubs and bars in Jersey will be allowed to open early for the Women's World Cup final.
The Government of Jersey said the bailiff granted an extension of opening times for licensed premises for the final between England and Spain on Sunday.
It said venues could now open from 10:00 BST and serve alcohol from 10:30.
An expanded fan zone at Liberty Wharf is set to show the game live between 10:00 and 14:00.
The government said the bigger fan zone would have capacity for 600 people, and 11 screens were available across the wharf.
A number of small England flags will also be handed out to fans.
Assistant Economic Development Minister Lucy Stephenson said the zone followed a successful government-funded trial on Wednesday.
"People can often remember where they were when historic events or achievements take place around the world, and it would be lovely if hundreds of islanders can remember that they watched the match with fellow football fans in central St Helier when England won the Women’s World Cup for the first time," she said.
“I was overwhelmed by the popularity of the first trial on Wednesday, and the positive feedback we received, and I would love for the friendly, community atmosphere to continue on Sunday."
The final on Sunday kicks off at 11:00 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.