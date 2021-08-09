Police in Edinburgh hunt armed casino robber

Police are hunting a man who threatened an Edinburgh casino staff member with a knife before stealing cash and gaming chips.

The incident happened at the Genting Casino on Dundee Street at about 01:00 on Monday.

The man forced the employee, who was outside on a break, to take him into the casino.

He then threatened two other staff members before stealing a five-figure sum of money and casino chips.

Police said the gaming chips are stamped with the word "Fountainpark."