Police in Edinburgh hunt armed casino robber
- Published
Police are hunting a man who threatened an Edinburgh casino staff member with a knife before stealing cash and gaming chips.
The incident happened at the Genting Casino on Dundee Street at about 01:00 on Monday.
The man forced the employee, who was outside on a break, to take him into the casino.
He then threatened two other staff members before stealing a five-figure sum of money and casino chips.
Police said the gaming chips are stamped with the word "Fountainpark."
'A frightening experience'
The man left on foot through an emergency exit back into the underground car park where he had first approached the employee.
The man was described as being of Middle Eastern ethnicity, aged in his mid to late-20s, of slim build.
He spoke with Scottish-Asian accent and wore a hooded black down jacket, a black mask covering the lower half of his face, black trousers, black gloves and black Nike trainers with a white motif.
Det Insp Kevin Tait said: "Nobody was injured in this incident but it was a frightening experience for the staff members involved.
"Extensive inquires are ongoing to identify the man responsible, including reviewing CCTV from the area."