Call for more adaptive events at Highland Games

A team of injured military veterans hope more of Scotland's Highland Games will start offering events for disabled athletes.

Jim Holborn, of Wounded Highlanders, said only Stirling and Mey would have adaptive competitions this year.

But he added that more games organisers were interested in staging similar events.

Mey in Caithness held Scotland's first adaptive Highland Games competition in 2018.

Para athletes and wounded armed forces personnel from the UK, US, Australia and France competed.

Wounded Highlanders have praised Stirling Highland Games president Matt McGrandles and his team following Mey Highland Games' example.

Many of Scotland's games are taking place this summer for the first time since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Mr Holborn said: “Stirling and Mey are the only two Highland Games with adaptive events this year but there are others who are interested and who we are talking to.

“I can’t thank Matt and the team at Stirling enough for what they have done - he’s given us the platform to show what people with disabilities can do.

“It’s great for the team and it’s good for the public to see an adaptive games and the more we are seen and spoken about, the more likely we will receive invitations to compete in other Highland Games.”