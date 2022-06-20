Call for more adaptive events at Highland Games
This summer's Stirling and Mey Highland Games will hold events for disabled athletes
Wounded Warriors, a group of injured military veterans, said it hoped more games would do the same
Mey in Caithness held adaptive competitions in 2018
Stirling and Mey games are taking place in August
A team of injured military veterans hope more of Scotland's Highland Games will start offering events for disabled athletes.
Jim Holborn, of Wound Warriors, said only Stirling and Mey would have adaptive competitions this year.
But he added that more games organisers were interested in staging similar events.
Mey in Caithness held Scotland's first adaptive Highland Games competition in 2018.
Para athletes and wounded armed forces personnel from the UK, US, Australia and France competed.
Wounded Warriors have praised Stirling Highland Games president Matt McGrandles and his team following Mey Highland Games' example.
Many of Scotland's games are taking place this summer for the first time since the start of the Covid pandemic.
Mr Holborn said: “Stirling and Mey are the only two Highland Games with adaptive events this year but there are others who are interested and who we are talking to.
“I can’t thank Matt and the team at Stirling enough for what they have done - he’s given us the platform to show what people with disabilities can do.
“It’s great for the team and it’s good for the public to see an adaptive games and the more we are seen and spoken about, the more likely we will receive invitations to compete in other Highland Games.”
Wounded Warriors is a group of five men and one woman - Scottish-based athlete Trish Lawson.
They will compete at Mey and Stirling in August.
Last August, the athletes competed in an adaptive competition at Stirling’s virtual Highland Games and were filmed throwing the hammer, weight for distance, shot put and caber.
Between them, they beat nine world records and are aiming to better that achievement when they compete in front of crowds at Stirling’s first in-person Games since 2019.
Stirling games president Mr McGrandles said: “I’m extremely proud the Wounded Highlanders are coming to Stirling – they have a huge amount to offer and we are keen to be at the forefront of being an open, inclusive and fair Highland Games."