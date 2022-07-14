Council responds to car park resurfacing criticism
At a glance
Resurfacing work is being done at the council HQ in Dumfries
It has been criticised for doing this before other road repairs
The council says the work is not funded by its road maintenance budget
- Published
Dumfries and Galloway council has responded to public outcry over resurfacing work being carried out at its headquarters.
The local authority came in for criticism for apparently prioritising it over potholes on other routes across the region.
However, the council said it was being carried out on safety grounds following work to fit electric charging points at the site.
It stressed that it was not being funded by the roads maintenance budget and would have no impact on efforts to improve surfaces across its area.
Work began at council headquarters on English Street earlier this month and is expected to last several weeks.
A Facebook post highlighting the move provoked a stream of responses from the public.
Many asked why they were not tackling road defects in other parts of the region ahead of those in their own car park.
Dumfries and Galloway said in a staement: "The resurfacing works are funded through the council land assets capital budget that assists in improving the council assets' conditions and addresses health and safety issues within our estates which is the case for the HQ resurfacing works."