A much-delayed £38m revamp of a Grade II Listed music venue will be finished in 2022, a council has said.

Wolverhampton's Civic Halls closed in December 2015 but after initial renovation works began, more serious issues came to light.

Completion dates have since slipped from autumn 2020, due to the pandemic, but the city council said it expected to finish "later this year".

The halls will then be handed over to promoter AEG Presents.

Major steel supports have been added to the building, along with new toilets, ceilings and balconies, the local authority said.