A skate park in Devon has been closed after an arson attack which cost "hundreds of pounds", a council has said.

Exeter City Council has condemned the attack, which happened at the skate park in Flowerpot Fields on Friday.

The local authority is now calling on anyone who may have seen anything to contact the police.

Councillor Ruth Williams dubbed the attack "mindless vandalism", and said the park would be out of action until repairs had been carried out.