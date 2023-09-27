Skate park closed after bins torched
At a glance
A skate park in Exeter has been closed after an arson attack
Bins from a nearby pub were taken to the skate park and set on fire, Exeter City Council said
The local authority dubbed the attack "mindless vandalism" and said it had cost hundreds of pounds
The park will remain closed until repairs have been carried out, the council said
- Published
A skate park in Devon has been closed after an arson attack which cost "hundreds of pounds", a council has said.
Exeter City Council has condemned the attack, which happened at the skate park in Flowerpot Fields on Friday.
The local authority is now calling on anyone who may have seen anything to contact the police.
Councillor Ruth Williams dubbed the attack "mindless vandalism", and said the park would be out of action until repairs had been carried out.
The city council said arsonists had dragged two bins, taken from the nearby bin store at the Mill on the Exe pub, onto the concrete bowl and set fire to them, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.
Ms Williams said: “This is so frustrating for everyone who enjoys using these facilities – they will now be out of action until they are repaired.
“This is nothing more than mindless vandalism and I would appeal to anyone who knows anything about the incident to get in touch with the police and help catch those who did it.”
The council is meeting to assess the damage, and how long the facility will have to stay closed for.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.