Plans for warehouse at former air base approved
Plans to build a large warehouse at a former Nottinghamshire air base have been given the go-ahead on the condition that concerns over traffic are addressed.
Applicant Newton Nottingham LLP plans to build a commercial warehouse about 14,000 sqm (3.4 acres) in size on the de-commissioned RAF Newton base, which was demolished to make way for homes.
A total of 224 objections were received about the proposals with residents raising concerns about HGVs driving through a residential area.
Rushcliffe Borough Council conditionally approved the plans at a meeting on Thursday.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said the conditions were that lorries will have to turn right to travel along Newton Lane towards the A46 and a scheme must be submitted and agreed in writing by the borough council to confirm accepted hours of operation.
The applicant will also be served with a note suggesting Newton Lane should be widened and additional traffic calming measures have also been promised.
