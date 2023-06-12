Plans to build a large warehouse at a former Nottinghamshire air base have been given the go-ahead on the condition that concerns over traffic are addressed.

Applicant Newton Nottingham LLP plans to build a commercial warehouse about 14,000 sqm (3.4 acres) in size on the de-commissioned RAF Newton base, which was demolished to make way for homes.

A total of 224 objections were received about the proposals with residents raising concerns about HGVs driving through a residential area.

Rushcliffe Borough Council conditionally approved the plans at a meeting on Thursday.