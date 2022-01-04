New measures introduced include students and staff needing to have negative lateral flow tests (LFTs) the day before they return to their education setting.

They also need to complete negative tests on the morning of each of the first three days of term.

Other measures include no school-run extra curricular clubs and the return of classroom bubbles.

The government said the rules had been developed in consultation with Public Health.

Wayne Bates, from union NASUWT, said some staff were apprehensive about the new term.

He said: "There is a lot of concern or worry that the workload is going to increase quite substantially because of staff absence and the lack of resilience in the system."

Mr Hynes said: "We recognise there are going to be cases in schools.

"It’s about how we can manage that, while, at the same time, managing education so it isn't unduly affected."