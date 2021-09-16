Extra Covid-19 vaccination clinics, street teams and so-called "vaxi taxis" are among new plans being rolled out in Cornwall to help tackle coronavirus.

Cornwall Council said the new measures were part of extra support available after the county and Isles of Scilly were designated an Enhanced Response Area (ERA) in August.

The council said case rates were dropping in the county after doubling in a week at the end of August.

But it added the number of people in hospital with the virus was continuing to put pressure on the NHS.