International sailing competition, Sail GP, is set to return to Plymouth in 2022.

The event brought more than 27,000 spectators and £6.9m to the city earlier this year.

It is one of eight locations so far confirmed for the next instalment of the competition, with others including Chicago, Bermuda and Dubai.

Nick Kelly, leader of Plymouth City Council said it was "absolutely fantastic news".

The race is set to take place in Plymouth Sound on 30 and 31 July.

"SailGP is a globally significant event that’s helped to really put Plymouth on the map", said Cllr Kelly.

It became one of the first global sporting competitions to reward sustainability and diversity this summer.

Ben Ainslie, Great Britain Sail GP team CEO and driver said they were delighted that Plymouth has retained its place for season three.

“The city’s environmental commitments, and its status as Britain’s first National Marine Park, also seamlessly align with our team ethos to protect our pitch", the four-time Olympic sailing gold medallist added.