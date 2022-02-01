Record response to new Cairngorms five-year plan

A consultation on a new five-year plan for the UK's largest national park has received a record number of responses.

Increasing woodland and affordable housing in the Cairngorms National Park are among the proposals set out for 2022-27.

The Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) said it had received more than 1,400 responses, almost five times more than were submitted to the previous five-year plan.

CNPA said it would take weeks to go through the responses in detail.

More than half - 55% - of the feedback was from people living and working in the park.

The 1,748 sq mile (4,528 sq km) park is twice the size of the Lake District National Park and bigger than the whole of Luxembourg.

It includes parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, Perthshire, Angus and Moray and is home to 18,000 people.