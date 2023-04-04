Nottingham to host Eurovision screening events

Nottingham is among a number of cities chosen to host a series of events linked to the Eurovision Song Contest.

As well as a giant screen showing the semi finals and grand final, the city will be part of two weeks of entertainment called Eurofest.

The castle - due to fully reopen in June - will be used for both Eurovision on 13 May and the Coronation and Coronation Concert on 6 and 7 May.

The celebrations have been funded with £1m from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.