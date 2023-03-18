A patchwork quilt inspired by key moments in the lives of the LGBTQ+ community has been created over a 12-year period.

Sew Gay, a group of crafters and stitchers based in Norfolk, made the 60-square piece and hopes it will be "the start of a conversation".

"We've seen it makes people start to talk about queer issues and events from our recent LGBTQ+ history," said quilt co-ordinator Stevie Savage.

The textile is on show at the annual Norfolk Makers Festival at The Forum in Norwich until Sunday.