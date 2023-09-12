Murderer Michael Stone set to seek judicial review
Lawyers for the man convicted of murdering mother and daughter Lin and Megan Russell plan to launch a further bid to clear his name.
Solicitor Paul Bacon said Michael Stone had spent 25 years in prison "for something he hasn't done" and he would be seeking a judicial review.
Serial murderer Levi Bellfield signed a statement in April "to take responsibility" for the killings.
But in July, a criminal case review said there was no real possibility Stone's conviction would be quashed.
Mr Bacon said: "It must be very frustrating for him because he has maintained his innocence all the way through.
"He has been in prison now for 25 years and it will be the biggest miscarriage of justice in history if it works out that in fact he wasn't guilty."
Stone is serving three life sentences for the murders of Ms Russell, 45, and her six-year-old daughter, who were found bludgeoned to death in Chillenden, Kent, in July 1996.
He has always protested his innocence over the attacks, and of trying to murder Megan's sister Josie, who survived.
Serial killer Levi Bellfield made a statement last year in which he admitted the killings but later retracted it.
Then in April, his solicitor said a new confession was more detailed, handwritten and signed by him.
The 55-year-old is serving two whole-life orders for the murders of Marsha McDonnell, Amelie Delagrange and schoolgirl Milly Dowler.
However, a previous investigation by the Metropolitan Police that Bellfield was involved found no evidence to back up the allegations.
Nick Biddis, a retired Det Supt for Kent Police who worked on the investigation, told BBC South East: "Stone was convicted as a result of a trial that was held away from the Kent area, in Nottingham, and it should therefore stand that his conviction is sound."
The Criminal Case Review Commission said it was not aware of an application for a judicial review.
In July, it said it had identified "no new evidence or information that raises a real possibility that Mr Stone's conviction would not be upheld upon a reference to the Court of Appeal".