The Ports of Jersey (POJ) says it is "sincerely sorry" after a shortage of staff at the airport led to significant delays over the weekend.

Swissport, the company contracted to provide ground handling, has apologised for the inconvenience and said it was working with the POJ to address the issues.

Passengers reported delays lasting several hours on Saturday relating to reclaiming baggage.

Airport director Robin MacRae said POJ was "sincerely sorry for the impact of Swissport’s staffing shortage on airline passengers".