The closure of an egg farm in Guernsey has been described as "bittersweet" by residents.

Castel Farm Eggs is set to close by the end of March 2024 under an order agreed in court, with thousands of birds to be culled.

Environmental Health alleged a fly infestation in the St Andrews and St Martins areas was caused by excrement from birds at the farm.

A phased approach to clearing the hen houses was agreed by the owners of Castel Farm Eggs at a hearing.