Egg farm closure 'bittersweet' end to fly row
At a glance
Residents says news that Castel Farm Eggs in Guernsey will close is "bittersweet"
Under an order agreed in court, hen houses will be phased out and thousand of birds culled
It comes after the farm was allegedly causing a fly infestation
The closure of an egg farm in Guernsey has been described as "bittersweet" by residents.
Castel Farm Eggs is set to close by the end of March 2024 under an order agreed in court, with thousands of birds to be culled.
Environmental Health alleged a fly infestation in the St Andrews and St Martins areas was caused by excrement from birds at the farm.
A phased approach to clearing the hen houses was agreed by the owners of Castel Farm Eggs at a hearing.
Resident Graham Eliott said people were glad a solution had been found to end the fly infestation but it was a shame the farm had to close.
He said: "I think it's kind of a bittersweet moment because we're pleased we've finally seen some action to get rid of this problem.
"I'll just be happy I can enjoy my garden and enjoy a barbecue without being swarmed. But at the same time I regret that they've not been able to do it... in a way that enables them to keep the farm going."
Sarah Brehton, from the charity Edible Guernsey, said its closure was a blow to the island.
"We're losing our sustainability for food all over the place and we're literally more or less down to nothing now that is locally produced... hopefully it can be rebuilt," she said.
Castel Farm Eggs has been contacted for comment.
