A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering a woman in the Republic of Ireland two years ago.

Urantsetseg Tserendorj was stabbed by the boy while she was walking home from work in Dublin on 20 January 2021.

She died in hospital nine days later on 3 February.

The 49-year-old mother of two was originally from Mongolia.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was 14 at the time.

He was found guilty of her murder last November after a retrial at the Central Criminal Court.

His sentence will be reviewed in 13 years when he will be 28.