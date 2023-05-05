A firm has been fined £60,000 after a man died after being crushed by a large slab of granite.

Nathan Harvey, 30, was working at Pooil Vaaish Black Limestone Ltd’s site in Ballasalla on 21 June 2022 when the incident happened.

Douglas Courthouse heard ratchet straps holding the granite on a frame while it was lifted had not been in the correct position.

The company pleaded guilty to two health and safety breaches.