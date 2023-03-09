A historic sailing club that feared for its future due to changes in its lease at a reservoir said it was pleased Anglian Water had changed its plans.

Northampton Sailing Club, based at Pitsford Reservoir, said the water company wanted to take back about a third of the shore it uses.

But Anglian said it "will be offering the club a new lease which covers the full area of their existing site".

Commodore Sarah Carswell said "without this change of heart, the trustees could have been forced to recommend the dissolution" of their club.