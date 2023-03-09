Anglian Water rethink eases sailing club's fears
- Published
A historic sailing club that feared for its future due to changes in its lease at a reservoir said it was pleased Anglian Water had changed its plans.
Northampton Sailing Club, based at Pitsford Reservoir, said the water company wanted to take back about a third of the shore it uses.
But Anglian said it "will be offering the club a new lease which covers the full area of their existing site".
Commodore Sarah Carswell said "without this change of heart, the trustees could have been forced to recommend the dissolution" of their club.
The club was founded in 1956 when the reservoir was approved for sailing use.
Among its former members is Dylan Fletcher-Scott, gold medallist in the 49er sailing class at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
The area of shore affected has been developed over the last 20 years as a safe landing and recovery zone for windsurfers, the club said.
'Reconsider our plans'
The Conservative MP for Daventry, Chris Heaton-Harris, and West Northamptonshire Council had both urged the sailing club and Anglian Water to work on a solution.
Ms Carswell thanks the water company and said: "We welcome Anglian Water’s decision to change their plans and improve the terms of our lease.
"We look forward to working with them going forward."
An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Following further discussions with Northamptonshire Sailing Club over last weekend, we’ve decided to reconsider our plans.
“We will continue to explore new opportunities for how we can open up waterside areas at Pitsford reservoir for more people to enjoy."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external