City agrees to progress £540m devolution deal
York has agreed to progress a deal to unlock government funding of £540m over 30 years.
City councillors voted on Thursday to submit the results of a consultation on a devolution deal to the government.
The joint deal with North Yorkshire County Council would see the creation of a mayoral combined authority and an elected mayor.
The decision came as members also approved a council tax rise of 4.99%, a £90 a year rise for a Band D property.
Keith Aspden, the council's Liberal Democrat leader, said it was a "really big decision" to move forward.
"If North Yorkshire votes in favour then it gets sent to the government which will mean a new mayoral combined authority in May 2024, which is a big change."
He said it would bring "new money and new powers" to the city.
The City of York and North Yorkshire County Council signed a devolution agreement in principle in August 2022.
The £540m in funding would allow the mayor to spend money on local priorities such as infrastructure projects and economic development sites.
There will also be powers relating to transport, including the ability to introduce bus franchising, housing and adult education.
The mayor will also take on the role of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Opposition Labour leader Claire Douglas said the deal was "far from perfect", but her party also voted to move forward.
"There isn't any other game out there to bring additional funding into York and we cannot turn our back on that."
A consultation on devolution was required before the government would enact the required legislation to formalise the agreement.
That was held between October and December and included an online survey which attracted almost 2,000 responses, with 54% strongly supporting devolution.
North Yorkshire County Council is due to debate its response to the consultation at a meeting on Friday.
If it votes in favour, then it will be up to the Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove to decide to move forward.
If he does and Parliament passes the legislation, then a mayoral combined authority would be established in the autumn, with a mayor elected in 2024.
