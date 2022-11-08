Vandals condemned after targeting play park
At a glance
"Vandals" have been condemned after targeting a play area in Leeds
Barriers protecting damaged equipment were thrown over a church wall
Local councillor says those responsible put "tiny tots" in danger
- Published
A children's play area in Leeds has been targeted by "vandals" as barriers intended to protect damaged play equipment were thrown over the wall of a neighbouring church.
Leeds City Council had put the barriers in place to stop children using a roundabout after it was earlier deemed unsafe.
Local councillor Andrew Carter stressed the urgency of replacing the equipment, warning "there's an element of speed required here" to prevent injuries from use of the broken equipment.
A new roundabout basket will cost £4,000, half of which has come from Leeds' Community Infrastructure Levy.
Mr Carter told a city-wide meeting that "the council's park department were excellent at putting the barriers out" but they were later thrown over the wall of Calverley Methodist Church, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He added that those responsible for the vandalism needed to "have a think about their actions" as they had put "tiny tots" in danger.
A new roundabout basket is due to be installed in the playground imminently.