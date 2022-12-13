Man jailed for slashing three men in city centre
- Published
A man who slashed three men in an "unprovoked" and "frenzied" attack in Nottingham city centre has been jailed.
Nottinghamshire Police said Kyle Newell confronted the men in St James' Street on 19 February while they were on a night out.
One of them was left with a head wound requiring 100 stitches.
Newell admitted three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed for 15 years at Nottingham Crown Court.
The 34-year-old, of Claremont Road, Carrington, Nottingham, also pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in a public place.
'Extreme violence'
Police said the other two victims were treated for serious lacerations to their faces, leaving them permanently scarred.
Newell disposed of the weapon shortly after the attack and it has never been found.
Det Con Richard Doel said: “This was an appalling and unprovoked display of extreme violence, occurring in the early hours of a Saturday evening, which left three innocent men with serious head and facial injuries.
"I hope this sentence provides some comfort to the victims, who have to live with the emotional and physical scars caused by Newell's disgraceful cowardly actions."