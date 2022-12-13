A man who slashed three men in an "unprovoked" and "frenzied" attack in Nottingham city centre has been jailed.

Nottinghamshire Police said Kyle Newell confronted the men in St James' Street on 19 February while they were on a night out.

One of them was left with a head wound requiring 100 stitches.

Newell admitted three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed for 15 years at Nottingham Crown Court.