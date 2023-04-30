More than 200 Irish citizens and their dependents have been evacuated from Sudan, as the rescue mission draws to a close, the Irish government has said.

The Emergency Civil Assistance Team (ECAT), involving Irish Defence Forces personnel, was deployed on Thursday.

Some 209 people have been evacuated from Sudan, according to the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs.

The majority of Irish citizens taken from the country in recent days have been carried on UK flights into Cyprus, the department added.

Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Micheal Martin, said the ECAT operation in Cyprus and Djibouti would now be withdrawn.

The mission, named Operation Piccolo, has involved Department of Foreign Affairs officials being stationed in the countries with the aim of assisting in the evacuation.