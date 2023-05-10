Fire tackled as house gets struck by lightning
Extensive damage has been caused to a house in Northamptonshire after a blaze took hold following a lightning strike.
It happened at a property in The Pyghtle, Wellingborough, on Tuesday evening, as thunderstorms rolled across much of England.
Firefighters arrived at about 17:00 BST and managed to contain the blaze to the first floor of the two-storey home.
Crews were at the scene until about 22:30 BST.
