Sections of a road in Derbyshire will shut for five days for repair work after major landslips.

Derbyshire County Council said the repair work on the A57 Snake Pass, at Gillot Hey and Wood Cottage, would see the road shut to all users, including cyclists and pedestrians, from 22 May.

The parts of road were badly damaged by heavy rainfall during Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin, causing landslips of up to two metres.

The repairs will include removing the cracked and damaged road, and replacing it with a "new, much smoother surface".