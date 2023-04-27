Significant fire at derelict seaside town building

Fire crews in Great YarmouthAndrew Turner/BBC

A number of fire engines were called to Nelson Road South, Great Yarmouth, shortly after midnight

Fire crews have spent the early hours of the morning dealing with a "significant" fire in a derelict building in a seaside town.

Norfolk Fire Service said it was called at 00:28 BST to Nelson Road South, Great Yarmouth.

People have been asked to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors closed.

A number of appliances from across the county attended. Crews remain at the scene, checking for hot spots, the service added.

Andrew Turner/BBC

People have been asked to avoid the area

Andrew Turner/BBC

Crews from across Norfolk attended the overnight blaze

