Significant fire at derelict seaside town building
- Published
Fire crews have spent the early hours of the morning dealing with a "significant" fire in a derelict building in a seaside town.
Norfolk Fire Service said it was called at 00:28 BST to Nelson Road South, Great Yarmouth.
People have been asked to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors closed.
A number of appliances from across the county attended. Crews remain at the scene, checking for hot spots, the service added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external