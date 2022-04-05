Two major south of Scotland events have confirmed they are planning their return after a three-year absence.

Both the Border Union Agricultural Show and Stranraer Oyster Festival have not been held since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.

However, they have announced plans to come back later in the year.

The agricultural show will be back in Kelso on 29 and 30 July while the celebration of seafood is scheduled for between 2 and 4 September.

Organisers said they were looking forward to getting back into action after a lengthy break.