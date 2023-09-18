Free period products put in 20 new locations
At a glance
More than 20 new locations have been added to a Jersey pilot scheme providing free sanitary products across the island
Sanitary products have been placed in dispensing units in both female and male toilets
Sustainable products have also been added to the scheme following feedback
More than 20 new locations have been added to a pilot scheme providing free period products in Jersey.
The Government of Jersey said it had placed sanitary products in 20 female and male public toilets via dispensing units to "give everyone access" for either themselves or others.
It also said sustainable products had been introduced to the scheme to "give more choice and support the environment".
In September, the states voted to revert a previous decision to not charge a Goods and Services Tax (GST) of 5% on all sanitary products.
The argument in the proposition related to people having access to free sanitary products across various locations in the island.
Deputy Elaine Millar, the minister for social security, said it was important everyone had access to the free products.
She said: "It is important that we have new locations across the island to give people more options to access the products they need.
"The aim of the pilot scheme has been to make sure that women, girls - and anyone else who needs them - have access to period products."
Ms Millar said the pilot scheme had helped the government establish what had worked and what could be improved upon before it rolled out the scheme officially in 2024.
"There is a choice of good quality products available through the pilot scheme and we have acted quickly on some initial feedback by introducing sustainable products to the current range, to give more choice and support the environment," she said.
