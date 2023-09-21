Security review at Irish parliament after protests
At a glance
A review of security at the home of the Oireachtas (Irish parliament) is to be launched after politicians and staff were unable to leave the grounds due to protests
Thirteen people have been charged after the demonstration in Dublin
Politicians were escorted out of parliament buildings by police on Wednesday evening
Two men in their 40s have already appeared in court
- Published
A review of security at the home of the Oireachtas (Irish parliament) is to be launched after politicians and staff were unable to leave the grounds for several hours on Wednesday due to protests.
Thirteen people have been charged after incidents at Leinster House in central Dublin.
Two men in their 40s have already appeared in court, gardaí (Irish police) said.
The protests took place outside the building as politicians returned to the Dáil (lower house of parliament) chamber after a summer recess.
TDs (MPs) and senators were escorted out of Leinster House by gardaí due to the demonstrations.
Some protestors brought a gallows with images of politicians stuck to it and an effigy hanging from it.
The review is to be led by former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan and is due to report before the end of the year, Irish broadcaster RTÉ said.
It is understood to involve police and security staff working in Leinster House.
'Serious concerns'
Seán Ó Fearghaíl , Ceann Comhairle (speaker) of the Dáil, said serious concerns had been raised about some aspects of the protests.
Gardaí said a senior investigating officer had been appointed to coordinate and investigate.
A policing operation involving uniformed and plain-clothed officers was put in place to allow the Dáil to sit safely, a spokesperson said.
Fine Gael Senator Barry Ward said he had written to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris asking which steps the force would take to protect Ireland's institutions.
Mr Ward said since the foundation of the Irish state, TDs and senators had the right to attend the Oireachtas.
That right was disrupted on Wednesday, he added.
On Wednesday, Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Micheál Martin described the actions of those involved as "unacceptable and reprehensible".
He said: "We live in a parliamentary democracy, notwithstanding the flaws in any democracy, there is no need for that sort of behaviour outside Dáil Éireann."