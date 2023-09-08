Eurotunnel shut as bomb squad investigates vehicle
- Published
The Channel Tunnel at Folkestone was closed earlier as bomb disposal experts investigated a suspicious vehicle.
A man was detained and a cordon was set up around the terminal shortly after the vehicle was stopped at 10:30 BST.
Kent Police said the incident was not linked to the search for escaped prisoner Daniel Khalife.
Eurotunnel said the terminal had now reopened for Channel Tunnel traffic.
Eurotunnel said on its website: "Incidents of this nature are extremely rare."
Long queues of traffic formed near the terminal and on the M20, which remains partially closed due to security checks at the Port of Dover.
