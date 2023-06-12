A woman has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Devon, police have said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a BMW car left the road on the A380, near the top of Telegraph Hill, on the Newton Abbot-bound carriageway, at about 13:30 BST on Saturday.

The 25-year-old front-seat passenger was airlifted to hospital in Plymouth and was still being treated there, officers said on Monday.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to Torquay District Hospital.