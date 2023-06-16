Councillors have been met with an “outpouring of fear and worry” in the district where a dog walker was killed.

Natasha Johnston, 28, died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck" at a dog walking spot in Caterham, Surrey, in January.

At a meeting, Tandridge District Council agreed to consult residents on measures such as reduced limits on the number of dogs to be walked, keeping dogs on leads and dog-free zones.

The meeting also heard about the difficulty of enforcing changes and the negative impact to dog walking businesses.