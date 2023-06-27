A derelict Grade II listed farmhouse has been severely damaged after a large fire.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it took 12 minutes for crews to get to the blaze on Roestock Lane, Colney Heath, due to the difficulty locating it, after it was called at 00:20 BST.

It took them until 07:00 to put it out, by which time the house was "substantially damaged".

An investigation has begun to find out its cause. There were no reports of any injuries.