A Christmas tree farmer has had to invest £22,000 in a new irrigation system, saying he has had to adapt his business to cope with continued dry spells each year.

Swansea has seen one of the driest spells in the UK recently, without rain since early May.

The hot weather is expected to continue for another 10 days, forecasters have said.

"Every farmer is going through the water problem at the moment," said Rob Thomas from Gower Fresh Christmas Trees Farm at Three Crosses, Swansea.