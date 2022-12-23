Three police officers were injured while arresting suspected burglars at a house filled with cannabis plants.

Officers were called to the address in Harlaxton Walk in Norman Close, St Ann’s, shortly before 02:30 GMT on Friday.

They heard movement coming from within the house but were attacked when they forced entry.

Two men, aged 27 and 42, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary, assaulting a police officer and cultivation of cannabis.