Police officer dies on holiday in Corfu
- Published
A police officer has died while on holiday in Corfu.
Surrey Police said it was informed of the death of the serving officer, who has not yet been named, on Friday.
The force said it was working to support both their family and colleagues.
An investigation into the circumstances of the death is being led by the Greek authorities.
"We await further updates from them as they conduct their enquiries", the force added.
