Hundreds of anti-spiking kits will be handed out at pubs, bars and clubs in north Devon.

North Devon Council said 500 free kits will be distributed to licensed premises "at regular intervals" by police.

The packs contain deterrents including fluorescent bottle stoppers and self-adhesive foil lids.

Soroptimist International Barnstaple and District, which aims to improve the lives of women and girls, put together the kits using council funding.

The group has been distributing anti-spiking bags "for a few years" and will continue to give them out at events.

Soroptimist Irene Hockin said anti-spiking kits helped prevent tampering: "They are deterrents to those intending to tamper with drinks and safety aids to those whose drinks might be unattended, even for the shortest of times.

"There are many stories told locally of possible, and probable, spiking incidents."

She said it was important for all spiking incidents to be reported to police: "By not proceeding, those responsible are left to commit this crime again on another unsuspecting victim who may not be in a position to respond or react.

"Our aim is to prevent this crime and to raise awareness of it."

Hannah Harrington, Barnstaple Town Centre manager, said the anti-spiking kits would help provide "peace of mind" for people on a night out.