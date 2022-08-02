The authority said the pop-up cycle route on Braunstone Lane East was one of those it planned to make permanent.

It said this would provide a direct link to the Great Central Way.

The pop-up lanes on Western Boulevard and Mill Lane will also be made permanent, providing a link to the De Montfort University campus, the city centre and Braunstone Gate.

The work will be delivered by the council as part of its Transforming Cities Fund programme, it added.

It said it would be working in partnership with Leicestershire County Council, Blaby District Council and Braunstone Town Council, who were contributing to the £1.2m cost.

The Department for Transport will also pay £450,000 from its Sustrans Paths for Everyone programme.

Work is due to begin this month and expected to take about nine months to complete.

Mr Clarke added: "I am really pleased that we are able to work with our partners in the county to provide this valuable new route for cyclists and pedestrians within the city boundary and the wider urban area."