Witness appeal after driver dies in Newquay crash
A man in his 70s died at the scene of a serious collision in Newquay on Monday, police have said.
Officers were called to Berry Road shortly after 17:15 GMT.
The crash involved a Blue BMW X5 and a pedestrian.
Police said the driver, a local man in his 70s, died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.
The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken to Derriford Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.